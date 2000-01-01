Company Profile

Imax is now primarily a technology hardware and brand-licensing company that does not operate the vast majority of Imax theaters. Instead, the firm generates revenue via selling and leasing the required proprietary equipment and via fees for digitally remastering standard films into the proprietary Imax format. The firm has expanded from 210 commercial theaters in 2008 to over 950 today and increased the annual number of Imax releases from 13 in 2007 to 46 in 2015.Imax Corp is an entertainment technology company, specializing in motion picture technologies and large-format motion picture presentations. It offers end-to-end cinematic solution combining proprietary software, theater architecture and equipment.