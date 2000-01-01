Company Profile

Imdex Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing mining, equipment, technology, and services. It operates in the Minerals segment which involves the principal activities of providing drilling fluid products, advanced downhole instrumentation, data solutions and geo-analytics services to exploration, development and production companies in the minerals sector. The group operates in Asia Pacific, Europe, America, and other countries.Imdex Ltd provides mining, equipment, technology and services. Its activities include drilling fluid products, advanced downhole instrumentation, data solutions and geo-analytics services to exploration, development and production companies.