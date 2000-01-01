Company Profile

Imerys manufactures and sells mineral-based specialty applications for multiple industries, including construction, renovation, iron and steel, and automotive. The company is organized into four segments based on product. The Energy Solutions & Specialties segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, primarily sells functional additives for plastics and paints. The Filtration & Performance Additives segment primarily sells mineral agents used in plastics and paints. The Ceramic Materials segment primarily sells roof and floor tiles. The High Resistance Minerals segment sells fused and refractory minerals. Imerys generates revenue globally, with the majority of sales coming from Western Europe and North America.Imerys processes mineral-based specialty solutions for industry. It offers minerals for ceramics, including chamottes, ball clay, talc, feldspar, minerals for refractories & oilfields. It also manufactures fused alumina, tabular alumina & fused zirconia.