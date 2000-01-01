Imex Systems Inc (TSX:IMEX)
Company Info - IMEX
- Market CapCAD0.930m
- SymbolTSX:IMEX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- ISINCA4524781008
Company Profile
Imex Systems Inc provides technology and solutions for eGovernment, Smart Cities, and Digital Payments, and provides consulting services on various aspects to government agencies.