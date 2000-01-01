Company Profile

Imex Systems Inc provides technology and solutions for eGovernment, Smart Cities, and Digital Payments, and provides consulting services on various aspects to government agencies. The company offers iGov; which is a modular Smart Government framework, helps to deliver services and information, automate internal operations, and improve staff productivity. The iPay is an integrated multi-channel, multi-mode payment system specifically designed for government to receive payments. The company derives almost all of its revenue from contracts with ministries of the provincial government and international governments. Majority of its revenue is earned from Asia and Africa.Imex Systems Inc provides technology and solutions for eGovernment, Smart Cities, and Digital Payments, and provides consulting services on various aspects to government agencies.