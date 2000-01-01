ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME)

APAC company
Market Info - IME

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IME

  • Market CapAUD34.250m
  • SymbolASX:IME
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000023053

Company Profile

Omni Market Tide Ltd develops multi-platform smart-phone applications, together with the associated content management systems and application program interfaces, to allow better engagement between companies and their stakeholders.

