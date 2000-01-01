IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:OBL)
Company Profile
Omni Bridgeway Ltd investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Europe. The company's practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. Its services include funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.IMF Bentham Ltd is engaged in providing funding for litigation and investigations preliminary to litigation, strategic planning, monitoring and managing of litigation, factual investigation including asset tracing, among others.