Company Profile

IMI PLC is a specialized engineering company that manufactures and services products for controlling a movement of air and fluids. It develops technologies centered around valves and actuators to improve processes. The company's operating segments are grouped into three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. Solutions can help with power generation in nuclear power plants, fuel delivery, or provide heating and cooling systems to various buildings. Customers primarily work in energy, transportation, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors. The company operates a global service network to provide maintenance and repairs. Revenue-based by customer location are fairly split between western Europe, North America, and emerging markets.