iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc (TSX:IMIN)

North American company
Market Info - IMIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMIN

  • Market CapCAD1.020m
  • SymbolTSX:IMIN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45250F1080

Company Profile

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc is engaged in cryptocurrency and blockchain space by mining cryptocurrencies and providing infrastructure and power to its colocation clients.

