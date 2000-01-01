iMining Technologies Inc (TSX:IMIN)

Market Info - IMIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMIN

  • Market CapCAD17.000m
  • SymbolTSX:IMIN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45251C1041

Company Profile

iMining Technologies Inc is engaged in cryptocurrency and blockchain space by mining cryptocurrencies and providing infrastructure and power to its colocation clients. The company aims to give investors exposure to the digital currency revolution and blockchain space.iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc is engaged in cryptocurrency and blockchain space by mining cryptocurrencies and providing infrastructure and power to its colocation clients.

