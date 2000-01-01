iMining Technologies Inc (TSX:IMIN)
Company Info - IMIN
- Market CapCAD17.000m
- SymbolTSX:IMIN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINCA45251C1041
iMining Technologies Inc is engaged in cryptocurrency and blockchain space by mining cryptocurrencies and providing infrastructure and power to its colocation clients. The company aims to give investors exposure to the digital currency revolution and blockchain space.