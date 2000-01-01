Company Profile

Immedia Group PLC is involved in marketing and communication services through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media to provide brand conversation, engaging entertainment, and others. The company operates in two business segments that are Production and Operations segment. Its Production segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK.