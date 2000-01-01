Company Profile

Immersion Corp is focused on the creation, design, development, and licensing of innovative haptic technologies that allow people to use its sense of touch more fully as they engage with products and experience the digital world. The company's software focuses on applications in mobile devices, wearables, consumer, and gaming devices markets. It generates revenue from royalty and license fees, and development contract and service fees. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.Immersion Corp is a software licensing company. It is engaged in creation, design, development, and licensing of patented haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch more fully when operating digital devices.