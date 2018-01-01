Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) Share Price

IMMX
Immix Biopharma Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Healthcare
Right Arrow 2
Biotechnology
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Immix Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Tissue-Specific Therapeutics in oncology and inflammation. Its product candidate drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the TME.
Symbol
NASDAQ:IMMX
ISIN
US45258H1068
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest IMMX News