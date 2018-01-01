Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) Share Price

IMMX

Immix Biopharma Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Biotechnology

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Immix Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Tissue-Specific Therapeutics in oncology and inflammation. Its product candidate drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the TME.

NASDAQ:IMMX

US45258H1068

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest IMMX News