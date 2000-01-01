Immo Moury SCA (EURONEXT:IMMOU)

European company
Market Info - IMMOU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMMOU

  • Market Cap€23.010m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:IMMOU
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003893139

Company Profile

Immo Moury SCA focuses its investments on commercial real-estate, offices, semi-industrial buildings, as well as residential properties. In addition, it acquires sells, renovates and redevelops properties.

Latest IMMOU news

Latest IMMOU news