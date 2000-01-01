Company Profile

Immobel is engaged in the real estate development sector. The company is composed of 3 segments: offices, residential development, and land development. It operates in three lines of business in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Poland, such as office properties, the residential sector, and land banking. Its main projects in Luxembourg include Westside Village, Green Hill, and Galerie Kons and in Poland includes Cedet, CBD One and Okraglak.Immobel is engaged in urban and real estate development projects. Its real estate projects covers the office, residential land banking sectors.