Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SiiQ SpA (MTA:IGD)

European company
Company Info - IGD

  • Market Cap€677.230m
  • SymbolMTA:IGD
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005322612

Company Profile

Igd SIIQ SPA is a real estate asset management enterprise in Italy. Its business involves investing primarily in supermarkets with a view to provide a healthy growth of capital for its shareholders.

