Company Profile

Immobiliere Dassault SA is a France-based real estate company. It owns and manages the office and residential real estate properties. The company's objective is to progressively grow its real estate portfolio in the prime sector of Paris, with a medium and long-term heritage focus, focusing mainly on high-quality office and retail properties.