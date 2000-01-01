Company Profile

Immsi SpA is an Italy based holding company engaged in Real estate sector, Industrial sector and Naval sector. The real estate industry includes activities such as management of residential, commercial, golf resort and other projects. The industrial sector consists the companies owned by the Piaggio group, a manufacturer of two-wheeled motor vehicles. Its product range includes scooters, mopeds and motorcycles marketed under the Piaggio, and other brands. The company operates in naval sector, through Intermarine SpA and other subsidiaries, by designing and producing vessels for commercial use, for leisure, and for defence. The group generates the majority of revenue from the Industrial sector. It operates in Italy, Other European countries and in Rest of the world.