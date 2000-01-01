Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp is engaged in the healthcare sector. The company operates in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. The firm has developed products that provide immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef cattle and is developing product line extensions of its existing products that address mastitis. Its lead product, First Defense, is manufactured from cows' colostrum utilizing its vaccine and milk protein purification technologies.