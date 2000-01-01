Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IMDZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMDZ

  • Market Cap$282.940m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IMDZ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45252L1035

Company Profile

Immune Design Corp is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with next-generation in vivo approaches designed to enable the body's immune system to fight disease.

Latest IMDZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .