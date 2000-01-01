Immunocore Holdings ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IMCR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IMCR
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IMCR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45258D1054
Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases.