Immunocore Holdings ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IMCR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMCR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IMCR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45258D1054

Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases.

Latest IMCR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .