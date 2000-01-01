Company Profile

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC is an in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) solution provider to the clinical laboratory market. The company develops, manufacture and market immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide improved diagnostic outcomes for patients. Its business is divided into three units namely Automated IVD, Manual IVD and Technology. The company generates maximum revenue from Automated IVD business. Geographically, it has a presence in the UK, US, Germany, France, and Other Countries.Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC is a medical device company. Its core products include immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies, which it licenses and sells to other companies.