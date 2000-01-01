Company Profile

Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company from the United States. Its focus is antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology, which uses an antibody that fixes on a target (its antigen) found on tumor cells to deliver a specific cancer-killing agent. The technology is used in Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)--a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group--to kill solid tumors. Companies such as Amgen, Genentech/Roche, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi, and Takeda have licensed limited rights to use the ADC technology in their therapies.Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. It has developed its ADC technology to enable the creation of anticancer products.