Immunogen Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IMGN)

North American company
Market Info - IMGN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMGN

  • Market Cap$1.497bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IMGN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45253H1014

Company Profile

Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company from the United States. Its focus is antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology, which uses an antibody that fixes on a target (its antigen) found on tumor cells to deliver a specific cancer-killing agent. The technology is used in Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)--a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group--to kill solid tumors. Companies such as Amgen, Genentech/Roche, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi, and Takeda have licensed limited rights to use the ADC technology in their therapies.Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. It has developed its ADC technology to enable the creation of anticancer products.

Latest IMGN news

