Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IMGN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IMGN
- Market Cap$578.750m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IMGN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45253H1014
Company Profile
Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company from the United States. Its focus is antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology, which uses an antibody that fixes on a target (its antigen) found on tumor cells to deliver a specific cancer-killing agent. The technology is used in Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)--a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group--to kill solid tumors. Companies such as Amgen, Genentech/Roche, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi, and Takeda have licensed limited rights to use the ADC technology in their therapies.Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. It has developed its ADC technology to enable the creation of anticancer products.