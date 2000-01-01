Company Profile

Immunomedics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, based in the United States. The company develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders, among others. Its portfolio of products under investigation include antibody-drug conjugates that target the tumor-reducing toxic effects of chemotherapeutic treatments. The company's pipeline includes products targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, among other diseases in clinical and preclinical development. The company is marketing specific diagnostic imaging agents to detect bone infections in Europe, Canada, and Australia. The company has subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Germany to manage sales and clinical trials in Europe.Immunomedics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases.