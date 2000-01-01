ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IPA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IPA
- Market Cap$268.080m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IPA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA45257F2008
Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd is a supplier of custom antibodies to the research industry and industrial community. The company has aggregated its operations into one reportable segment, Antibody Production, and Related Services. It operates in three principal geographical areas - the United States of America, Canada, Europe, and others. The majority of its revenue is derived from Europe.ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd is a supplier of custom antibodies to the global research industry and industrial community. The company has aggregated its operations into one reportable segment, Antibody Production, and Related Services.