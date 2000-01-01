Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IMVT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IMVT
- Market Cap$1.584bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:IMVT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45258J1025
Company Profile
Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's product includes IMVT-1401 targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn).