ImmuPharma (LSE:IMM)
- Market Cap£16.740m
- SymbolLSE:IMM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB0033711010
ImmuPharma PLC is a drug discovery and development company. The company is focused on the development of drugs based on peptide therapeutics, to treat serious medical conditions such as autoimmune diseases. It has drug candidates in development, over two platform technologies and approximately 70 patents. Lupuzor is the company's drug candidate and is a treatment for lupus, and life-threatening autoimmune disease.