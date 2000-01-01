Company Profile

Immuron Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a novel class of immunomodulator polyclonal antibodies to treat liver diseases, infectious diseases and other immune-mediated diseases, such as colitis. The company's lead product candidate, IMM-124E, is a proprietary immunomodulator agent targeted at GI immune-mediated diseases including fatty liver diseases. The company functions in two segments namely, Research and Development and Hyperimmune products.Immuron Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company which develops polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of diseases. It products include Travelan, IMM-124E for NASH and IMM-529 for Clostridium difficile infection.