Immutep Ltd (ASX:IMM)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IMM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMM

  • Market CapAUD90.410m
  • SymbolASX:IMM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IMM6

Company Profile

Immutep Ltd, formerly Prima Biomed Ltd is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development of immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Their operations are based in Australia and Europe.

Latest IMM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .