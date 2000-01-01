Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The company's segments include Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and the Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. Mortgage lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights and provides warehouse lending facilities. Its Real estate services segment performs master servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, and Long-term mortgage portfolio consists of residual interests in securitization trusts.