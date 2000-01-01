Impact Minerals Ltd (ASX:IPT)
Market Info - IPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IPT
- Market CapAUD8.590m
- SymbolASX:IPT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IPT4
Company Profile
Impact Minerals Ltd is a mining and mineral exploration company, exploring deposits of copper, nickel, platinum and gold. Its projects include The Mulga Tank Project, The Broken Hill Project, The Commonwealth Project and The Clermont Project.