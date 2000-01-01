Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group PLC is an investment firm. The company offers listed and private equity strategies to institutional clients, with assets under management and advice. Its segments are Listed Equity and Private Equity. Impax invests in sectors, such as energy efficiency, which includes power network and buildings; alternative energy, which include solar, wind and biofuels; water infrastructure/technologies, which include pollution control solutions, and testing and gas sensing; food, agriculture and forestry, which include logistics and sustainable forestry; waste management and technologies, which include tech equipment and hazardous, and environmental support services, which include consultancies and diversified environmental.