Impedimed Ltd (ASX:IPD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IPD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IPD
- Market CapAUD67.200m
- SymbolASX:IPD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IPD8
Company Profile
Impedimed Ltd is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of bioimpedance instruments and consumables and the sale of electronic test and measurement devices.