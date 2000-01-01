Impel NeuroPharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMPL)
North American company
Company Info - IMPL
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IMPL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45258K1097
Impel NeuroPharma Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline of proprietary product candidates includes INP107 for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's Disease.