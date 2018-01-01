Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMPL) Share Price

Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. The company is developing an approach to drug delivery that administers specific formulations of drugs deep into the vascular-rich upper nasal space, a gateway for therapeutic administration of a versatile range of molecules and formulations.