Impellam Group (LSE:IPEL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IPEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IPEL

  • Market Cap£172.770m
  • SymbolLSE:IPEL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B8HWGJ55

Company Profile

Impellam Group PLC provides managed and specialist staffing services. It has operations in South Africa, United kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore. Managed services segment generates most significant revenues.

Latest IPEL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IPEL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .