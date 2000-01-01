Impelus Ltd (ASX:IMS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IMS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IMS
- Market CapAUD4.850m
- SymbolASX:IMS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IMS3
Company Profile
Impelus Ltd, formerly Mobile Embrace Limited, is an integrated mobile and digital communications company. The company offers mobile applications, interactive mobile messaging, mobile advertising and marketing, and mobile commerce solutions.