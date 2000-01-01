Imperial Brands ADR (XETRA:ITBA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ITBA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ITBA
- Market Cap€21.636bn
- SymbolXETRA:ITBA
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorTobacco
- Currency
- ISINUS45262P1021
Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC is a tobacco company that manufactures, markets, and sells cigarettes, tobaccos, rolling papers, and cigars. Its portfolio of products includes Golden Virginia, Montecristo, Gauloises West, Cohiba.