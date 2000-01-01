Company Profile

Imperial Brands is the world's fourth-largest international tobacco company (excluding China National Tobacco) with total fiscal 2019 volume of 244 billion cigarettes sold in more than 160 countries. The firm holds a leading global position in the fine-cut tobacco and hand-rolling paper categories and is a leading seller of cigars in several countries, although some of these assets may be disposed of in the foreseeable future. Recent acquisitions in the United States make Imperial the third-largest manufacturer in that market. Through its acquisition of Altadis, the firm has a logistics platform in Western Europe.Imperial Brands PLC is a tobacco company that manufactures, markets, and sells cigarettes, tobaccos, rolling papers, and cigars. Its portfolio of products includes Golden Virginia, Montecristo, Gauloises West, Cohiba.