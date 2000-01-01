Imperial Helium Corp (TSX:IHC)

North American company
Company Info - IHC

  • Market CapCAD32.490m
  • SymbolTSX:IHC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45283P1071

Company Profile

Imperial Helium Corp is a Canadian-based company. Its principal business is to acquire, develop and operate Helium Properties located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

