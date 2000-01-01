Imperial Mining Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:IPG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IPG

  • Market CapCAD9.220m
  • SymbolTSX:IPG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4528941087

Company Profile

Imperial Mining Group Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration and development company. It is engaged in mining exploration for gold, base metal, and technology metal mining sites located in Canada. The company's projects are Crater Lake, Opawica, Carheil-Brouillan, and others.Imperial Mining Group Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focussed of the strategic advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec.

Latest IPG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .