Company Profile

Imperial Mining Group Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration and development company. It is engaged in mining exploration for gold, base metal, and technology metal mining sites located in Canada. The company's projects are Crater Lake, Opawica, Carheil-Brouillan, and others.Imperial Mining Group Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focussed of the strategic advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec.