Company Profile

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019. The company estimates that it holds 6.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.Imperial Oil Ltd is engaged in the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three main segments namely Upstream, Downstream and Chemical.