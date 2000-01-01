Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1076)
- Market CapHKD17.015bn
- SymbolSEHK:1076
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- ISINBMG4769M1156
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd develops and operates casinos. The company develops integrated resorts featuring casinos, luxury hotels, restaurants, retail space and leisure facilities in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.