Imperium Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:776) Share Price

Imperium Technology Group Ltd, formerly Imperium Group Global Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its operating segment includes Household products; Property investment; Money lending, Game publishing, and Esports. It generates maximum revenue from the Household products segment. The household products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of stainless steel furnishings and home products.Imperium Group Global Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the operating segments including Stainless steel furnishings, Property investment, Money lending segment and Mobile game.
