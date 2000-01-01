IMS Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8136)

Market Info - 8136

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8136

  • Market CapHKD97.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8136
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG472571036

Company Profile

IMS Group Holdings Ltd is a provider of integrated LED lighting solutions. The company also design and customise LED lighting fixutres. Also provide consultation and maintenance services for LED lighting projects, and sell visual audio systems.

Latest 8136 news

