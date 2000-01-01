Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU)

APAC company
  • SymbolASX:IMU
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • ISINAU000000IMU9

Company Profile

Imugene Ltd specializes is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its product includes HER-Vaxx, a proprietary HER2 +ve cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response to HER2/neu. The company is also developing B-cell peptide cancer vaccines and therapeutics. Its only operating segment being Research, Development, and Commercialisation of oncolytic immunotherapies.Imugene Ltd specializes is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing HER2 +ve gastric and breast cancer vaccines. Its product includes HER-Vaxx, a proprietary HER2 +ve cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response to HER2/neu.

