In Construction Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1500)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1500
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1500
- Market CapHKD161.850m
- SymbolSEHK:1500
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG4752Q1073
Company Profile
In Construction Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in foundation works as well as associated works including demolition works, site formation works, ground investigation field works and general building works.