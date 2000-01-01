In The Style Group (LSE:ITS)

UK company
Market Info - ITS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ITS

  • Market Cap£124.420m
  • SymbolLSE:ITS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorInternet Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMXMR838

Company Profile

In The Style Group PLC is a fast-growing e-commerce womenswear fashion brand. It sells its products in around 100 countries through its e-commerce websites and the app as well as through selected digital retail partners.

Latest ITS news

ITS Regulatory news

