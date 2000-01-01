Inari Medical Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NARI)
North American company
- Market Cap$2.324bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NARI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS45332Y1091
Company Profile
Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.